The heat index in Rome is forecast to be as high as 102 again Monday, following a muggy Sunday that sent families to cool off in the play-in fountain on the Town Green.
Actual temperatures are expected to range between a low of 72 and a high of 94. The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.
The National Weather Service is predicting a mostly sunny day, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
The rest of the week is expected to be just as hot and muggy, with mixed sun and clouds.
“Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each day with the highest thunderstorm coverage in the afternoon and evening hours,” the NWS posted in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.
“Some strong storms can be expected, and isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out.”
In addition to the free play-in fountain and its surrounding pools, Floyd County residents can cool off at the Northside Swim Center when the weather is clear.
The public pool at 501 Kingston Ave. is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 a person, cash only, and kids under 4 get in free. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Tuesday’s high is expected to be near 93, with a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m.
On Wednesday and Thursday the chance of showers and thunderstorms will hit 40% but expect the sun to peek out between the bursts. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s, dropping to the mid-70s at night.
The NWS is predicting about the same for Friday and Saturday – although it’s keeping an eye on a potential tropical system that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.
Officials are encouraging residents to make or review their hurricane safety plan that includes an emergency preparedness kit and contact information for family members.