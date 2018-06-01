Hot air balloon festival coming to Rome
The annual event drew thousands of spectators during its 2008 - 2012 run in Chattooga County. Promoter Jeremy Kwaterski said the new incarnation, as the Rome Balloon Festival, is scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15 at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
"People have been begging us to bring it back so we started looking around for a bigger venue," Kwaterski said. "We're going to have 15 to 20 balloons, with about half of them special shapes like Pepe LePew, Tweety Bird, Tom and Jerry."
Airport Manager Mike Mathews said he was initially skeptical when Kwaterski approached him with the idea. But his enthusiasm grew.
"The more I thought about it ... a balloon is an aeronautical craft, so it works," he said. "We can't put a bunch of balloons out here, but I think that many is doable."
The festival will be set up on the west side of the facility and won't interfere with regular operations. Aircraft pilots will be directed to the main runway — the secondary runway will be closed — and the traffic pattern will shift them toward the east side.
"You don't see balloons every day. It's a dying activity," Mathews said. "I bet there are a lot of people around who have never seen these flying around, kind of like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. That's what I'm thinking of: the kids, the community, and I think a lot of people may fly in to see this."
Kwaterski said the festival drew people from as far away as Vermont, Virginia and Florida when it was in Menlo and Summerville. And Rome is easier to get to, he added.
"We're expecting 15,000 to 20,000 this year," he said.
Plans are still being finalized, but there will be inflatables for the kids to play on, about 100 arts and crafts vendors, food booths and tethered hot air balloon rides.
"The balloon rides themselves, it's hard to accommodate a lot of people. When they're tethered, you can put a whole family in there so more people will be able to have the experience," Kwaterski said.
The "balloon meister" is John Cavin, who owns five special-shape balloons and is expecting to have a sixth by the festival. The Menlo native has traveled around the U.S. and Canada to show off his collection and has even been invited to Taiwan.
Kwaterski said hot air balloon pilots are a close-knit community and the ones they're inviting to the festival are highly experienced people they've been working with for years. Helicopter rides also will be on offer.
Tigerflight, a nonprofit based at the airport, also will be doing aerial stunts and the Museum of Flight will be open with its planes out on display. Each night will end with a moonglow — a captivating display of lighted balloons.
Kwaterski said they plan to charge for parking but not for admission.
The Floyd County Airport Commission and County Commission signed off on the proposal this month.
Mathews said the airport would get about 17 percent of the proceeds and smaller shares would go to Tigerflight and other local organizations. Kwaterski's group will keep about 60 percent, with 20 percent going into a reserve fund for next year's festival.
"Yes, I think it will be an annual thing," Mathews said. "I don't know how big it can get out here, but it should be a lot of fun."