The Hospitality House for Women Inc. announced Tuesday morning Lynn Rousseau has returned to the organization to once again serve as executive director.
Rousseau previously served as executive director of Hospitality House from 2000 through 2008, at which time her family relocated to North Carolina. While in North Carolina she served as the executive director of Family Abuse Services of Alamance County, and also earned a certificate in Nonprofit Management from Duke University.
Rousseau returned to Rome in February of 2017 to serve as executive director of the Open Door Home. A desire to return to working with survivors of domestic violence coincided with the Hospitality House for Women job opening and she rejoined the agency on Sept. 2 of this year.
Rousseau graduated magna cum laude from Berry College with dual degrees in sociology and psychology.
Hospitality House for Women opened in the fall of 1978 and was the second emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence in Georgia. Hospitality House for Women sponsors a series of events in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
A Candlelight Vigil will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rotary Plaza in downtown Rome between the Forum and the court house. A domestic violence survivor will tell her story and a candlelight vigil will be held in remembrance of those killed in Georgia in the past year through domestic violence.
Phoenix Fest hosts an all female line up of local musical talent and is taking place from 2 – 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Brewhouse Music & Grill.
On Oct. 25, Walk a Mile will begin in Rotary Plaza. Registration and a program begin at 11 a.m. as the men get ready to walk in their women's shoes at noon. This is always a special event for the community with the parade down Broad Street.
The final event for Domestic Violence Month is the Hospitality House annual public meeting on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Daniel Hall. Everyone is invited to learn about the work of Hospitality House for Women, meet the staff and board of directors and after the meeting refreshments will be served.