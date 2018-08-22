Horses and the SEC: Groups helping those affected by cancer plan events in September
On Sept. 8 the Western Saddle Club will host the Canter 4 Cancer horseback ride — formerly known as The Pink Ride. This event has raised thousands of dollars over the past year and donated to different Floyd County organizations such as Cancer Navigators and Summit Quest.
Canter 4 Cancer brings horse lovers from around the state for a trail ride to help raise money to help support cancer services.
Riders are responsible for getting sponsors to support their ride in amounts of $5 and up, and the rider who raises the most support will receive the grand prize of 50 square bales of hay donated by Kim and Mark Floyd of Floyd Farms in Adairsville.
Proceeds from Canter 4 Cancer will go to Summit Quest in Rome to serve children and families affected by cancer. Camping is available and prospective campers must call Cyndy Ferguson to reserve a spot at 706-506-2630.
The ride, which cost $25, begins promptly at 10 a.m. and lunch is included. Horses must have proof of a current Coggins test.
Get your favorite football team’s gear ready as there will also be a tailgating-themed party at The Farm on Big Texas Valley Road in September, which will be a fundraiser but also celebrate Cancer Navigators and many of its longtime supporters.
At the Sept. 29 event an auction will feature signed SEC football photos and other items.
“All donations we receive directly support patients and allow us to guide those affected by cancer toward a better understanding of diagnosis and care and connect them with needed resources,” said Sarah Husser, fundraising and outreach coordinator for Cancer Navigators in a press release. “We served more than 1,700 patients in 2017. The more donations, grants and funds are raised through events, the more patients we can serve and services we can offer,” she added.
Individual tickets for the event cost $75, couple tickets are $125 and other options are available.
This event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Farm, 2979 Big Texas Valley Road. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 13. Tickets can be purchased at cancernavigators.org and at the Cancer Navigators office on the third floor of the Harbin Clinic Tony E. Warren MD Cancer Center, 255 W. Fifth St.
“We are excited to be recognizing 18 honorees who have been instrumental in the development and growth of Cancer Navigators,” Husser said. “Wesley Johnson and Kandi Riddle served on the Cancer Navigators board and are inspirations to us all.”