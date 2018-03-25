Hopes dim for shared data project
Legislation that would have created a centralized database of residents drawing on state services is almost certainly dead.
Two Rome Republicans — Sen. Chuck Hufstetler and Rep. Katie Dempsey — submitted separate bills aimed at making it easier and more cost-efficient to deliver health care and other social supports.
The measures were a recommendation from the committee they co-chaired: the Joint Study Committee on Transparency and Open Access in Government. Neither Dempsey's House Bill 996 nor Hufstetler's Senate Bill 184 made it through the opposite chamber.
"I asked for mine several times but the Senate committee never called it up," Dempsey said. "Senator Hufstetler's bill was stripped in (the House) Judiciary (Committee) and is a completely different bill."
Lawmakers have just two days remaining in the 40-day session, Tuesday and Thursday.
SB 184, to establish the Integrated Population Health Data Project, passed the Senate 54 to 0. The House version, however, now calls for exempting ambulatory surgery centers from Certificate of Need requirements.
The change is allowed under General Assembly rules because both provisions fall under the same section of the Georgia Code.
HB 996, to establish the Strategic Integrated Data System, passed the House 170 to 4 but was never scheduled for a hearing by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
"We're past the time where a bill can be heard ... so none of the data bills passed," Dempsey said. "We were ready to go but you can only go halfway. The other chamber has to do its part."
Georgia spends billions of dollars a year on healthcare and social services, but lawmakers have no way to determine if the programs work in the long run or if there's a cheaper way to achieve better results.
Part of the problem is "silo-ing," where each agency keeps its own separate records. The practice of merging the data to analyze what's being done, what's working and what's being unnecessarily duplicated is a growing trend in many states, the joint committee heard.
Cynthia Guy of the Annie E. Casey Foundation told the committee that a small number of clients use a disproportionate amount of resources, and the ability to zero in on them allows for sustainable solutions.
In Oregon, for example, the state used a combination of birth records and parental data to identify babies at risk of abuse or neglect. The families were offered preventative services early, she said, to "keep them out of the deep end of the system."
Dempsey said she doesn't believe the initiative is dead in Georgia.
"Sometimes it takes several years," she said. "I think we're caught in a situation where the anticipation of a new governor and unknown changes have people thinking 'maybe we should just let it lay.'"
She said the new Georgia Gateway site — a sort of one-stop-shop for social services — could show how some state agencies such as the Division of Family and Children's Services and the Department of Human Services overlap.
"I'm going to continue working on it. I think there are some things we can do to build on some of the existing data-sharing opportunities...so we can at least get a start on it," Dempsey said.