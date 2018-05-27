Honoring fallen warriors
Floyd County will honor America's fallen warriors on Memorial Day, rain or shine.
"We're setting up everything inside The Palladium," John Fortune said Sunday. "We don't want to take a chance on the weather."
Fortune is heading the Rome Exchange Club's Memorial Day observance, which features an 11 a.m. ceremony in remembrance of the people who died throughout our country's history while serving in the armed forces.
The free event, with music and military displays, runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the building at 69 Church St. on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds property.
The Exchange Club's replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was already on site Sunday and the Duke Museum of Military History was slated to bring over a number of vehicles, weapons and other items. Collectors from around the region are participating.
Jack Martischnig has amassed a varied collection of World War II-era toys, books and household items that provide a picture of what life was like at home while the battles raged abroad. A child's gas mask bears witness to a nation on alert. A puzzle depicting fighter jets speaks to national pride.
"What the kids were playing with, what the folks were reading ...There was as much going on in the homefront as there was in the war," Martischnig said.
Among the others popping in to prepare were Richard Riggs, whose memorabilia spans "the Revolutionary War to today;" Wain Bates of the Marine Corps League, who will be playing music with a brass quintet; and Herbert Morgan, who was setting up the barbecue booth. Sandwich plates will be available at $5 each, including chips and a drink.
Chaplain Douglas L. Carver, a retired major general, will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony.
♦ American Legion Post 506 will host its annual Grady Mabry Memorial Day celebration at 11 a.m. at the post, 21 Peachtree St. The guest speaker will be Pastor Guy Gainor and refreshments will be served.
♦ The Shannon community also will continue its long Memorial Day tradition with a ceremony set for noon at the flagpole in front of the mill office on Burlington Drive.
This will mark the 72nd year for the observance, which began as a memorial to 12 mill workers who died in World War II. Lt. Gen. Billy Brown, a chaplain who participated in the 1946 dedication of a monument in their honor, will be the keynote speaker.