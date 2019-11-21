Under a plan unveiled Thursday, Rome’s Homelessness Task Force is being transformed into the Interagency Council on Poverty & Homelessness and will be headed up by a full-time coordinator funded by the United Way of Rome and Floyd County.
This development was revealed at Thursday’s monthly task force meeting by United Way Executive Director Alli Mitchell in a typed document distributed with the agenda.
“As a local nonprofit organization dedicated to driving and supporting collaborative solutions to complex challenges no one agency can address alone, the United Way wishes to offer a permanent home for our community’s work toward addressing and ending poverty & homelessness as a defined Social Change Initiative under our Community Impact Model,” the document stated.
It also explained the United Way would provide the 501(c)3 status for the group and direct a minimum of 50% of future Community Impact Grant funding to programs prioritized by the future Interagency Council.
It was United Way’s volunteer Community Impact Grants selection committee that made the decision to fund seven specific programs of five local agencies over the next two years with a total of $370,000 — instead of funding local homeless shelters directly, Mitchell explained later.
Some took exception to the changes in the United Way funding model. Hospitality House for Women Executive Director Lynn Rousseau stood up to take issue with the decision not to award shelters the grants for the next funding cycle.
“All of the agencies recognize United Way had to make some hard choices,” Rousseau said to the group of about 45 nonprofit and community leaders. “My concern is that this plan was developed with none of the providers at the table. It feels off a little bit. The allocations process provided zero funds to any shelter. Zero to Open Door, Davies Shelters, Salvation Army and Hospitality House. It’s really hard for me to sit here and accept this when United Way is not in line with homeless providers. We’re already struggling.”
Mitchell explained after the task force meeting that because there are several different agencies sheltering homeless populations in Rome, the grant selection committee felt it couldn’t choose among them and instead made the decision to allow the community as a whole to decide how to fund the shelters through the formation of the Interagency Council.
“All the missions are worthy,” Mitchell said. “We can say that 50,000 times. We need the nonprofits we have to communicate really well and they’re already doing that. We want to support that and make it easier for them by putting our money where our mouth is and saying ‘Here. Collaborate and let us know what the funding priorities should be.’”
Mitchell told the task force she’d like to see longtime local activist Cathy Aiken Freeman take the Interagency Council coordinator position.
Rome-Floyd County Community Kitchen Executive Director Drew Taylor gave Freeman a strong endorsement.
“I’ve known Cathy for 10 years and you won’t find anyone better for this position,” Taylor said to the group.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich stressed that the formation of an Interagency Council was the first thing that went by the wayside during the fight against homelessness in 2009 and that was most likely the reason that effort failed then.
So to Rich and other city leaders praying this revived effort is successful, the creation of the council is vital. And he had news for those in attendance Thursday.
“You all, this is the Interagency Council right here. You and you and you are the council,” he said before every hand went up after he asked who was in agreement.
An agreement was made before a closing prayer to allow a small group of volunteers to work on getting the council established with United Way’s nonprofit status and putting Freeman in place as the coordinator before the group meets again on a yet-to-be determined date in January.