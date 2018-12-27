Antoine Nichols told investigators that someone smelled smoke and as he opened a door to a room where he thought one of three children may have been, flames blew up in his face, causing burns to both of his hands and a slight singe to his face. Chewning said his girlfriend and three children were able to escape the fire without injury.
"It was ruled accidental. They had a portable space heater plugged into an extension cord which I believe was the primary source of ignition," Chewning said. "We had a secondary ignition when the short traveled through the wiring of the structure into another room and set that room on fire." She said the room of origin was a bedroom, but that there were space heaters in several rooms.
Flames were shooting through the walls on all four of the exterior walls at different times. Division Chief Dave Roberson said that the water supply to the area off Grady Avenue hampered the effort to fight the flames.
Battalion Chief Greg Abbott said firefighters rushed to make sure the fire didn't spread to another vacant home that was extremely close on the right side of the burning home.
Chewning also said a fire caused minimal damages to a home at 407 E. 20th St. around 4:30 Thursday morning. The blaze started on the front porch and damages were contained pretty much to the porch. Chewning said the cause of that fire is suspicious.
"Anyone with any information about that fire is encouraged to call my office," Chewning said. The Rome Fire Marshal's office phone is 706-236-4509.