The Rome Home Builders Association used their annual Christmas party to dole out two more scholarships to Georgia Northwestern Technical College students.
Norberto Castaneda and Amed Flores each received the grants that will help pay for the continued schooling in trades related to the home building industry.
During the same holiday event Jerry Rucker was honored at the Associate Member of the Year, while Phillip Burkhalter – the organization’s president for 2019 – was chosen as the Builder of the Year.
Castaneda is preparing for his final semester in Electrical Systems Technology.
"I hope to either go into maintenance or construction," Castaneda said. “My family has a long history in construction and watching them growing up, I liked to watch nothing become something."
In addition to helping with his tuition he said he hopes to be able to purchase some new tools.
Flores is studying HVAC at GNTC and is finishing up his first semester. Eventually he hopes to catch on with a local contractor to help learn the trade.
"When I get better and get more experience hopefully I can get my own business going," Flores said.
The Rome Home Builders Association has taken a leading role in developing a new generation of tradesmen and women in fields that are related to residential construction.
Leaders indicated that a lot of professionals left the industry during the last recession a decade ago and they want to do all they can to promote the industry to students who have already expressed some interest in the field.