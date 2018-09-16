Home builders enjoy a rebound
Things are looking up for home builders in Rome and Floyd County.
Phillip Burkhalter, the newly installed president of the Rome Home Builders Association said that membership in the local trade group has just about doubled from the peak of the recession and new single family housing starts are holding their own across Rome and Floyd County.
Membership and participation within the RHBA is back to the point where the group is making scholarship presentations to pair of students at Georgia Northwestern Technical College twice a year.
During the membership meeting this week, $500 scholarships were awarded to Jessie Haddock of Aragon and Taylor Edge of Summerville.
RHBA Scholarship committee member Jerry Rucker said the grants are offered to students who are taking classes related to the construction trades in a bid to encourage younger people to get into the business which has not attracted many younger professionals.
Haddock is studying air conditioning technology while Edge is enrolled in the electrical systems technology program at GNTC.
James Martin, assistant building official in the Rome-Floyd Building Inspection office, presented data to the city's Community Development committee last week showing 21 permits for new single family housing starts were issued in August, two inside the city limits of Rome and 19 in the unincorporated area of Floyd County.
That was up from 13 in August 2017.
The number of new housing starts year to date through August is exactly the same as it was a year ago, at 120.
Martin was honored at the RHBA meeting for having been named the Building Official of the Year for the State of Georgia.
Burkhalter said he is cautiously optimistic as the calendar works its way into fall. He said that lenders are still pretty tight.
"You've still got to have some collateral and some cash but I think what's helping us now is that appraisals are coming in pretty fair," Burkhalter said.
The Rome housing market is showing a lot of strength in the $125,000 to $200,000 home market, according to Burkhalter.
"We're getting to have a shortage in Rome, therefore it’s harder to find anything new and that means people are willing to pay more for what they want. Since I've been building it's the first time there has been a seller's market, at least for me."
Membership in the RHBA is now between 45 and 50 after dipping to a low as about 20 six to eight years ago.
In addition to Burkhalter as president, Ken Guice was chosen to serve the RHBA as secretary-treasurer while Jerry Rucker will be vice-president and president-elect.