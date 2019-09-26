The Rome Home Builders Association doled out a pair of $500 scholarships to a couple of students at Georgia Northwestern Technical College along with a check for $2,500 to Restoration Rome during their annual meeting earlier this week.
Scholarship winners included George News and Chelsey Foster. News is studying to become an air conditioning technician while Foster is studying for an associate degree in environmental horticulture with additional certification in farming and agricultural services.
Connie Williams, River City Bank, said there is a shortage of heating and air conditioning technicians across the country and technical schools aren't graduating enough new technicians to meet the demand.
"Rome and Floyd County is lucky to have George working in this direction," Williams said.
Foster is interested in owning her own horticulture business. In a letter nominating Foster for the scholarship, David Warren, director of the horticulture program at GNTC, said "I have seen her hard work in the class room, lab areas, work study responsibilities and community projects. She is highly respected in the local community and by fellow students and staff."
The builders group also donated $2,500 from their spring golf tournament at the Barnsley Resort to Carol Willis representing Restoration Rome. The builders board of directors got a tour of the Restoration Rome facility in the old Southeast Elementary School building on Crane Street earlier this year and voted unanimously to make a donation in support of the organization's efforts on behalf of foster children and foster families.
Jerry Rucker, owner of JR's Grading and Landscaping, was installed as the new president of the Rome Home Builders Association, Sammy Bartley, owner of Sammy Bartley Properties, will serve as vice-president and president-elect while Will Pinson will serve as secretary-treasurer.
Rucker said home construction activity in Rome and Floyd County has been up significantly over the past 12 months. One of his goals as president of the organization is to get even more of the local home builders involved in the work of the organization.