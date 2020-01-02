Several arrests and over a hundred citations were issued over a three-week period by the Rome Police Department during Operation Zero Tolerance -- including 52 for cell phone use while driving -- but officers also supplied six child safety seats to families in need.
According to the Rome Police Department:
The operation was part of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Operation and police assigned to RPD's Selective Enforcement Unit focused their efforts on traffic violations and safety issues which they deem are the most likely to cause wrecks.
Officers on patrol as well as check points during the three week period targeted made eight DUI arrests and six drug arrests as a result of the initiative.
As part of those arrests the unit seized 3.5 pounds of marijuana, as well as a number of THC candies and two firearms. Police also arrested nine people who had warrants.
Of the citations, police issued 49 for seatbelt violations, 10 for child restraint violations and 48 for speeding violations.
"The purpose of this operation was to reduce and identify accident causing violations before accidents occurred, " the press release sent by RPD Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett stated. "This operation is considered a valuable service to the citizens of the community in an effort to keep everyone safe during the high volume holiday season. The Rome Police Department is happy to report that there were no serious injury or fatal accidents that occurred within the city limits during this enforcement period."