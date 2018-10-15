The Rome Floyd Chamber will soon be looking for a new leader with Al Hodge announcing his retirement as President and CEO Monday morning.
“We are at a good place,” Hodge said of the current situation at the chamber, adding that with re-branding and renovations complete “It’s a good time to step aside.”
Hodge, who has been involved in chamber work for over 40 years, will retire April 19 of next year. This gives the chamber a few months to select the organization’s next head, a process that Hodge plans to be active in.
“I’m going to assist with the chamber transition over the next six months,” Hodge said.
In addition to other efforts for Rome and Floyd County, Hodge also initiated out-of-town executive briefings to improve economic development opportunities. In education, Hodge served on the Georgia State Board of Education as well as on the Charter Committee and the Board of Directors for the Floyd County College and Career Academy.
“We are tremendously sorry to see him go, but we congratulate Al on his retirement after so many productive years in the business,” said Pete McDonald, 2018 Chairman of the Rome Floyd Chamber in a release. “Additionally, we are thankful that he has allowed us more time to work together and plan for the future.”
During Hodge’s time with the Rome Floyd Chamber, Floyd County has added several major businesses and a minor league baseball team.
Hodge said he appreciates the hard work from all the staff at the chamber and everyone else involved over his tenure, saying that “everyone has worked really hard.”
Hodge currently serves as Vice Chair of the Japan America Society of Georgia, Chairman of the Board - and currently as a Board member - of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, and also as a Board member of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Of his upcoming retirement, Hodge said he plans to spend more time with his family, but will certainly be open to other opportunities if they arise.
“I have adopted the tagline ‘opportunity awaits’ for my retirement,” Hodge said, leaving his future open.
Established in 1910, the Rome Floyd Chamber is a non-profit organization that works to promote prosperity in the area through business membership.