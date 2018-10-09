"The city and the county and the Chamber and the development authorities have a great reputation for working together," Hodge said. The House Study Committee on County Governance was asking questions about how we do that as well and some of the day to day as well as big pictures aspects of how we do business in Rome and Floyd County."4
Hodge said he testified for approximately 30 minutes. " I shared with them that we have a plan, meaning Rome-Floyd 20/20, now in its third iteration," Hodge said. He explained that leadership comes together on an annual basis to develop priorities for both economic and community development.
The Chamber president said that while the local government officials leave the marketing up to the Chamber economic development team, the city and county have control over the prospects and incentives, land infrastructure and so forth.
He also testified that the make-up of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority intentionally includes both the Mayor and Chairman of the county Commission as well as the Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors and Chairman of the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association to make sure key stakeholders in the effort to improve the community are all at the table.
Hodge said one of the committee members, whose name he did not disclose said that the cooperation was remarkable and that turf protection in other areas of the state were a hindrance to the effort to attract jobs to those communities.
Hodge did say the Chamber could do a better job in communication with the entirety of the political leadership when it comes to keeping everyone in the development loop. He said that though the mayor and chairman of the county are also kept up to date the Chamber could do a better job of keeping the rest of the elected officials up to date with important developments.
Hodge said the issue of regionalism was the focus of the hearings Tuesday but that the Chamber does endorse the thought that while Rome and Floyd county might compete with Cartersville and Bartow County or Calhoun and Gordon County that they also cooperate across county lines because what is good for Rome may also be good for Cartersville or Calhoun.
The committee was chaired by Meagan Hanson, R-Brookhaven. Hodge said he did not anticipate any kind of specific legislative action to come out of the hearings.