‘Hobby farm’ puts neighbors on alert
Plans for a controversial “hobby farm” on Burnett Ferry Road and a wedding facility on a wooded tract south of Silver Creek will go before the Floyd County Commission Tuesday.
“We’ll have to put in something about the noise, and time limits,” Commissioner Scotty Hancock said about the wedding and events proposal. “There have been a few Facebook postings with questions, but nothing like the last time.”
Neighbors of the 107-acre tract on Rockmart Highway near the Polk County line were up in arms at a plan to turn it into an outdoor concert and rodeo venue. However, Chad Williams, who bought the property in a foreclosure sale, said he wants to keep it as a tranquil family getaway and noted that the events would be at a complex well away from the property lines.
“Unless it’s in the very dead of winter, you can’t see a single building,” he told the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission.
The tract also has three lakes and a cabin — “A beautiful property,” Commissioner Wright Bagby said. Commissioners indicated earlier this month that they were open to changing its light industrial designation, which was granted years ago for a potential industrial development that fell through.
The planning commission and planning staff are recommending agricultural-residential zoning to match the surrounding property, with a special use permit to allow weddings and special events.
The planning commission voted against John and Rebecca Richard’s plan to establish a farm on the 18-acre tract they own at 2140 Burnett Ferry Road.
John Richard said he wants a small “hobby farm, not a working farm” for his retirement. However, neighbors submitted letters in opposition and a number of them showed up to voice concerns about the potential odor, environmental impact and effect on their property values.
“The proposed rezoning request highlights the very reason why counties need zoning rules and regulations to ensure smart growth and development that makes sense in the context of the surrounding area,” wrote Ronnie and Kay Holbrook.
Commissioners also are slated to decide on a proposed townhouse development near Armuchee High School.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said the conceptual plan shows 24 units in “mostly quadplexes” on the vacant 5.3-acre tract on Old Summerville Road. The planning commission recommended approval.
“Some people called with questions after the planning commission meeting, but there was no opposition,” Newell told County Commissioners earlier this month.
The board will decide on each of the applications following a public hearing at its 6 p.m. meeting. Commissioners start their pre-meeting caucus at 4:30 p.m.
Both sessions, in the County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave., are public.