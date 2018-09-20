Hit the water, grab a beer and take in fall
With the fall equinox Saturday, Rome will welcome in the new season and say goodbye to summer with a packed lineup of events, including cardboard boat races, farmers markets and beer — not necessarily in that order.
Those wanting to watch both students and adults test out their makeshift creations head on down to Cave Spring on Saturday for the annual Rolater Regatta cardboard boat race. The race starts at 10:30 a.m. in Rolater Park, 13 Old Cedartown Road. The event supports the Alton Holman Heritage Arts Inc., which hosts the event.
Registration is at 10 a.m., but it can also be done online at ahhas.org. The fee for student teams is $25 and $35 for adult teams, for those 19 or older. There is a $25 deposit fee per boat that will be returned when all the boat materials are pulled from Rolater Lake.
For more information about the Rolater Regatta call 706-331-2725.
Another event making its return is the Rome Beer Fest at Heritage Park, where over 150 beers will be served from 1-5 p.m. This will be the 11th year of the Rome Area Council of the Arts event, which celebrates the creativity of microbrews, art and local music.
The music lineup starts with local Bryan Mullins playing under his alias Muletide Perkins. He will be followed by Milky Sway, Dynagroove and Atomic Boogie.
General admission tickets are $40 before the event and $50 at the door. These tickets include a commemorative 16 ounce tasting cup. They can purchased online at romebeerfest.com/tickets or at The Foundry Growler Bar and Mellow Mushroom.
Other ticket options include VIP and the Brews Cruise VVIP experience — these must be purchased in advance.
VIP ticket holders get admitted an hour early, have access to specialty beers and receive a merchandise gift certificate. They also have access to private toilets. These tickets are $75 each.
The Brews Cruise tickets are $100, which includes all the benefits of a VIP ticket plus a Georgia beer tasting and hors d’oeuvres served from the Roman Holiday on the river.
For more information, check out romebeerfest.com or the festival’s Facebook page.
But early risers may want to grab some goods from two farmers markets Saturday morning. The Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market runs from 7-11 a.m. at the pavilion. And Tractor Supply at 420 U.S. 411 South is hosting a community farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If supporting your local museum on Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day seems like the thing to do Saturday, then stop by the Oak Hill and The Martha Berry Museum and get in for free. The museum’s theme for the day is “Women Making History.”
The museum, 24 Veterans Memorial Highway, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours of the Oak Hill house will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. To be admitted for free, go to smithsonian.com/museumday to sign up for a ticket with your email address. One ticket admits two people.
This weekend will also feature two fitness events. The first will be the Blue Devil Duck Dash 5K obstacle run on Saturday. The second will be the Rome Seventh Day Adventist Church Health Ministries Department’s 5K Wellness Walk/Run on Sunday.
The Duck Dash will be held at Model Elementary School, 3200 Calhoun Road, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Those who have already registered will pick up their race packets at the event. Individuals wishing to sign up on race day can do so for $30 — teams cannot register on race day.
The event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the Model Elementary PBIS program and the rewards it provides for students. For more information contact Angie Yancey at ayancey@floydboe.net.
The 5K Wellness Walk/Run will be from 7-10:30 a.m. at Parris Lake, on the Georgia Highlands College campus at 3175 U.S. 27. Registration will take place at the pavilion behind the college. There will be a brunch served afterward at the church at 2526 U.S. 27. For more information call Phyllis Blosser at 706-853-9099.
Local group One Community United will hold their second One Table event on Sunday on the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge at 6:30 p.m. Though tickets are no longer available, those attending the event should know that in case of rain, the event will move inside the Forum River Center. For more information visit onecommunityunited.org.
After such a packed weekend, those still left wanting more will have an opportunity Monday to hit the river for the Coosa River Basin Initiative’s Harvest Moon Paddle. The event starts at Heritage Park at 7:45 p.m. and then paddlers will follow the Coosa River until reaching Lock and Dam Park around 10:30 p.m.
CRBI members paddle for free, but non-members can register to participate at coosa.org/events/paddle-trips. Membership dues begin at $15 for students and seniors. Individual memberships are $35 and family memberships are $50.
Rental canoes and kayaks are available for the trip and shuttle service will be provided. Participants must provide light sources for the fore and aft of their vessels.
For more information call 706-232-2724 or email jesse@coosa.org.