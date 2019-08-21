Historic preservationists from across the state will have a first-hand opportunity to watch historic heart pine burn during their annual conference in Rome in September.
A demonstration to illustrate how different materials burn will also include a presentation by Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning about the potential causes for a fire that destroyed a historic home on East Fourth Avenue in January.
Brittany Griffin, a historic preservation specialist in the Rome-Floyd Planning office, said the live-burn demonstration will also include vinyl siding, fiber cement, cement siding and new wood siding. Griffin said the fire department personnel will talk about how the heart pine can spontaneously catch fire if it gets too hot.
The statewide Historic Preservation Conference will be held in Rome Sept. 18 to 20.
The HPC only had one project on its agenda Wednesday.
Unanimous approval was given Lauren Heller for the rebuild of a front porch at 312 E. Third Ave. Wood rot and water drainage have caused serious problems to the porch over the years. The project will include the elimination of a second story balcony and door leading from the balcony into the second floor of the residence, which is thought to have been constructed circa 1908.
Griffin also told HPC members that she will apply for a state grant in December to start a major historic resource survey update. The first phase of the multi-year project will focus on the Between the Rivers Historic District in 2020, the East Rome Historic District in 2021, with the rest of Rome's historic districts finished in 2022.
The project is done in phases and the state will not consider more than 800 properties in any given stage.
The last survey of the Between the Rivers District was completed in 1993 while the East Rome District was last surveyed in 1998.
Earlier this month the Rome City Commission tabled a request to remove four properties on East Seventh Street from the East Rome Historic District pending completion of the survey, which now appears to be nearly two years off.