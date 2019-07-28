Looking to clean out the clutter this summer? The U.S. Highway 27 yard sale kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.
The annual event began in northwest Georgia in the late 1990s as an alternate route for lost tourists from another yard sale — the U.S. Highway 127/World’s Longest Yard Sale, which has a very similar route part of the way.
It now brings in its own tourists and has expanded past the original route.
The yard sale serves as an opportunity for those living near the highway's route to clean out the clutter and turn it into cash by offering used items, antiques and handmade crafts to willing buyers.
There currently isn't a fee to participate, though that also may vary per community. Anyone may participate as a seller, but checking with local entities to ensure compliance with laws and regulations is recommended, especially if selling food items.
Running nearly 1,400 miles, U.S. Route 27 runs nearly the vertical length of the country from U.S. 1 in Miami, Florida, up through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and ending in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Through the state of Georgia, 27 is designated Martha Berry Highway, extending from just below Chattanooga, Tennessee down to just north of Havana, Florida. Locally, it crosses through at least a portion of Catoosa, Walker, Chattooga, Floyd, Polk, Haralson, Carroll counties.
The event, as a whole, is loosely organized each year, with local efforts being the responsibility of each individual community. Yard sale participation can be sporadic and more involved, depending on the area.