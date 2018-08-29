Highland Circle fire was of suspicious origin
Fire Marshal Johnie Evans said it appears that someone kicked in the back door and set a bed on fire.
Battalion Chief Greg Abbott said when the first responders arrived at 2009 Highland Circle they saw smoke pouring out the top and back of the building but got a quick knockdown of the flames. They immediately began to search the home for anyone inside but did not find the occupant.
Evans said the small wood frame home was a rental unit owned by DSRP Inc. of Lindale. Evans said he did not know the actual occupant's name but that the woman was not at home when the fire broke out.
Evans said he believes the accelerant may have been some lighter fluid used for a charcoal grill.
"I suspect that's what we're going to find but I'm not sure," Evans said. "It was on the bed, the springs were burned and it went right out the window across the roof and down into the other rooms."
The fire marshal categorized damages as severe. The one bedroom sustained the bulk of the heavy damages. The fire was so hot that it peeled the vinyl siding off the exterior of the residence in the area where the blaze was ignited.
At this point, Evans said he is not aware of anything actually being stolen from the residence, but since it appeared as if the back door had been kicked in police have joined in the investigation.