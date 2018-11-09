The event, sponsored by Floyd County Schools, was held for students to learn more about the different academic programs and services the college has to offer and other options for life after high school.
Students from Armuchee High School, Coosa High School, Model High School and Pepperell High School came to the Conference Center in Building H to interact with GNTC faculty and staff.
Additional representatives from other area colleges and personnel from various businesses and healthcare facilities were there to offer resources for students transferring from K-12 to work or post-secondary education.
GNTC academic program representatives included instructors from electrical systems technology, computer information systems, horticulture, industrial systems technologies, medical assisting and the Youth Success Academy.
GNTC staff was also on hand to provide information about admissions, academic support, disability services, student life and additional student services.