High rainfall totals, flooding possible through the weekend
A flash flood watch has been issued ahead of the system for 8 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Thursday. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
The coming rains could lead to flash flooding and standing water on area roadways in low lying areas. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected, with five plus inches possible across higher terrain.
“Expect high moisture levels through the next several days as a few disturbances make their way through the area,” said NWS meteorologist Ryan Willis.
Willis said, on top of the rainfall the area already received Tuesday afternoon and evening, Northwest Georgia will see the heaviest rainfall amounts out of the system today and Thursday as a few disturbances make their way through the area.
According to the NWS, creeks and rivers could rise out of their banks, closing roads and impacting homes, businesses and farms and water may not recede until well after the rain has ended. The current forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms at least into Monday.
“Please advise your employees, staff, family, friends, listeners, and reading audiences to ensure they are aware of our current weather predicted for our area for the next several days,” Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington said.
It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters, especially where hazard barriers are present, according to the NWS.
As little as six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, while just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car and two feet is enough to carry away most other vehicles.
For the latest on weather watches and warnings as well as the current forecast, visit the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov.