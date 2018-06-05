High court upholds murder sentence for Floyd man
The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of a Floyd County man who shot and killed another man at a trailer park on Drummond Drive in retribution for an earlier robbery.
On March 14, 2015, Stevie Lamar Garner agreed to meet up with Patrick Marcus Edwin Wall to resolve a dispute. A month earlier Wall had robbed Garner and struck him with a pistol. Later, according to testimony, Wall began to feel bad and wanted to apologize to Garner.
That day Wall texted Garner that “I feel bad and want to make it right.” Wall attempted to get Garner to meet him in a public place but Garner replied assuring him that nothing would “go down” if he came to his trailer.
Wall pulled up to the trailer and began to apologize for robbing Garner, who got angry and shot him. Wall, who was still sitting in the car, tried to drive off but crashed into a nearby building. He died at the scene.
After a trial Judge Jack Niedrach sentenced Garner to life without parole in prison. Garner appealed his conviction stating Niedrach refused to give the jury instructions on how to find him not guilty because he acted in self-defense.
The opinion states if there is slight evidence supporting the self-defense theory it is sufficient to authorize that instruction.
“Here, there was not even slight evidence to support an instruction on self-defense,” the opinion stated.