The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life prison sentence for a Rome man who shot and killed Randy Diamond in 2017.
A jury convicted Frederick Duane Driver of felony murder as well as other charges in June 2018 and he was sentenced to a life term plus five years in prison.
According to information presented in court:
The incident on June 17, 2017 started at a party at Diamond's East Main Street home.
At trial, Driver's attorney said there wasn't a question that he'd shot Diamond -- but claimed the shooting was in self-defense. Diamond had demanded a small amount of money he claimed Driver owed him and then physically attacked him. Diamond -- a much larger man -- then kicked Driver out of his home.
After the shooting, his attorney told jurors a neighbor described Driver as "terrified," "crying" and "trying to figure out what to do" as he ran from the home. Three days later, Driver called 911 to turn himself in to Rome police, identifying himself as the man who shot Diamond.
However, prosecutors stated Driver had been chased away twice before he came back to the party with a gun.
Driver is serving his sentence at Coffee Correctional Facility near Nicholls in South Georgia.