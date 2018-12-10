The Georgia Supreme Court denied the request for a new trial from a man who was sentenced to life without parole in the April 2015 shooting of Detavious Jamalcom Milner during a party on Copeland Street.
A Floyd County jury convicted Zjuantavious Marquis Jackson on malice murder as well as other charges in the shooting in March 2017.
Jackson claims his trial attorney was ineffective when arguing whether or not to have two trials concerning a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and said there was new evidence that has come to light since his conviction.
The justices disagreed and upheld the trial court’s decision denying a new trial.
The new evidence put forth by Jackson was a witness who stated he’d seen two other men approaching the house prior to the shooting — but not Jackson.
According to court documents:
on April 7, 2015, Zjuantavious Jackson, Joseph Jackson and Javarick McCain were hanging out and planned to rob a man who had some re-cent luck at gambling. They knew he’d be at 20 Copeland St. that night, so McCain borrowed a car and dropped off the other two men near the home.
Zjuantavious Jackson and Joseph Jackson reportedly entered through the back door and Zjuantavious Jackson opened fire when Joseph Jack-son froze up. The shots killed Detavious Jamalcom Milner and wounded several others.
They then followed the man who they’d planned to rob outside the home, shot him in the face and robbed him.
The two other men pleaded guilty to their roles in the incident.
Joseph Jackson pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery and burglary charges and was sentenced to 35 years, to serve 20 in prison as part of the plea deal.
McCain pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and participation in criminal street gang activity and was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by seven years of probation.