The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Clarence McCluskey but reversed convictions on two counts of cruelty to children.
In opinions released by the court Monday, McCluskey's conviction for the shooting death of his wife Lisa McCluskey was affirmed by the court, however the justices reversed convictions on two counts of third degree cruelty to children.
It took a Floyd Superior Court Jury less than an hour to reach guilty verdicts against McCluskey at the end of a trial in June 2018.
In addition to a life term in prison, McCluskey was sentenced to an additional five years for terroristic threats and five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Testimony indicated that McCluskey used a pitsol to shoot his wife once in the head at their home on Bert Road near Model High School on the night of Dec. 22, 2017.
He had been drinking with friend in South Rome earlier in the evening. Lisa McCluskey had gone to South Rome to bring her husband back home that night and the two had gotten into an argument prior to the shooting.
During trial, his attorney stated Clarence McCluskey thought the gun was unloaded and was attempting to scare her.
The couple's 16-year old grandson came down from upstairs and saw his grandmother lying on the floor and heard his grandfather say it wasn't supposed to happen. The boy ran back upstairs to get his sister's cell phone but had no power so he ran next door to call 911.
The court ruled that there was "specific and uncontradicted testimony that the (the grandson) did not hear a gunshot. Thus, we conclude that the evidence was insufficient to support McCluskey’s conviction on this count."
The justices also concluded the evidence is insufficient to support McCluskey’s conviction on the child cruelty count involving the 14- year-old granddaughter.
"At trial, the granddaughter testified that she was upstairs in her room wearing headphones when the shooting happened, and that she did not know that anything was wrong until her brother came upstairs and told her,” the ruling stated.
District Attorney Leigh Patterson said she did not plan to retry the two cruelty to children counts.