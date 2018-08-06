Heroes Unified blood drive set for August 15
Nine organizations in Rome and Floyd County are coming together again this year to sponsor the Heroes Unified event, a community-wide blood drive. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 15 from 6:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at two locations to better serve the community: 1) the Law Enforcement Center located at 5 Government Plaza in downtown Rome and 2) the Floyd County Jail located at 2526 New Calhoun Highway.
“The Heroes Unified blood drive is a way for us to give back to our remarkable community,” said Denise Downer-McKinney, city police chief for Rome. “The citizens of Rome and Floyd County are very supportive of our public safety, and we are unifying in our efforts to give back”
The nine local organizations sponsoring the event include the Rome City Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, E-911 service unit, Rome and Floyd County Fire Department, Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Floyd Medical Center Emergency Medical Services, Redmond Medical Emergency Medical Services, Floyd County Corrections Office and the Rome Department of Community Supervision.
“We are asking community members to come out and show their support for the brave men and women who serve as first responders in our area,” said Mandy Perry, community liaison for Blood Assurance. “Our local heroes stand together to save lives in our community every day, and on August 15, the community will have the opportunity to partner with these heroes in saving lives through blood donations.”
Donors can schedule a blood donation appointment for next Wednesday’s Heroes Unified drive online at www.bloodassurance.org/floydjail or www.bloodassurance.org/Law or by texting BAGIVE to 444999.
Donors are also welcome to stop by the Rome Donor Center located at 178 Shorter Avenue to give in honor of this event until September 1. Please be sure to tell the Blood Assurance staff that your donation goes towards “Heroes Unified”. The Rome Donor Center is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. For additional information on donations, please call the Rome Donor Center at 706-253-9853.
For more information on the Heroes Unified community-wide blood drive and to stay up-to-date on what is happening locally "like" and "follow" at https://www.facebook.com/bloodassurancerome/