Henley to retire as chief public defender after 14 years
“I’m retiring May 1st,” Henley confirmed on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m at the age where it’s time to retire and hand the reigns over to someone else.” He continued by simply saying “It’s just time to go.”
The main focus of the position of public defender is to provide legal counsel for those who might not otherwise be able to afford it, assuring that citizens have adequate representation.
The position of chief public defender is an appointed one, with the candidate being recommended by a supervisory panel comprised of local attorneys. The panel is charged with passing on their recommendation to the Georgia Public Defender Standards Council. Henley started his latest term in 2014 and was the unanimous choice for the position.
Henley had his own general practice law firm from 1986 to 2004, focusing on criminal defense and was contracted to represent indigent defendants in Floyd.