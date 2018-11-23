The Helping Hands, Ending Hunger Program is a community-based feeding program where schools work to identify students and families who are in need and contribute their excess food from lunchrooms, which would otherwise be thrown away, as well as receive donations from around the community.
An RMS teacher, Stephanie Guyant, was inspired by a similar program at East Central Elementary and decided to begin the program at her school.
Rome Middle teachers Jacob Addison, Jennifer Short and Taylor Woodrow traveled to Rome Action Ministries to pick up donations from around the community — especially before the holiday break.
After picking up the food items, teachers then take the donations from Rome Action Ministries to Rome Middle School and store it in refrigerators until it is ready to be distributed to students.
“We have a room set aside with refrigerators and storage to store everything for the week,” Short said. “Every Friday, we put together bags with the materials students need, and send them home that evening. We want them to have food over the weekend their families.”