Helping hand

(From left) Casey Blankenship, Crystal Thacker and Andrew Williams unpack boxes of non-perishable items for families at Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd. Thacker and Williams, who work together at Olive Garden, recently dropped off several boxes of food for families with loved ones at the hospice provider. Thacker has made it her mission to help families by spearheading food drives. She will also periodically provide a single family with a full meal and even the goods for a movie night or game night, complete with munchies and drinks. Thacker said she started doing this because she realizes how hard it can be for families dealing with losing a loved one. / Floyd Medical Center photo