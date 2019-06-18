Air Methods has pulled its helicopter service out of Rome, ceasing operations from a base at Redmond Regional Medical Center as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The service, featuring a two year old Bell 407 GXP helicopter was initiated last summer after Redmond completed the construction of a $350,000 helipad adjacent to the emergency entrance to thew hospital, a Level One Cardiac Center.
The company will continue to serve the Northwest Georgia territory with helicopters based in Jasper and Kennesaw.
A statement from Air Methods, based in Colorado, reads, "the cost of this around-the-clock readiness averages nearly $3 million per year for each air base, according to a cost study prepared for the Association of Air Medical Services. Further, approximately 85 percent percent of costs are fixed costs associated with operating an air base, giving companies little leeway in reducing costs on their own. However, reimbursement for services has not kept up with costs."
Air Methods stationed a crew of four pilots, eight clinicians and one mechanic in Rome. Each crew worked a 24-hour shift with living quarters that Redmond developed one floor below the emergency suite at the hospital.
The company is working with all employees on opportunities for other positions within Air Methods.
The press release goes on to say, "we want to thank the Rome community, including the team at Redmond Regional Medical Center, for their support throughout the year."
In Georgia, nearly 70 percent of the flights are Medicaid, Medicare, and self-pay/uninsured, which combined reimburses less than 30 percent of overall costs. "We don’t self-dispatch nor have any idea of insurance status until after we deliver our patient and finish our mission," the statement reads.
Redmond officials have yet to comment on the loss of the service.