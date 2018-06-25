Heat index staying well over 100 this week
It’s going to be dangerously hot for the rest of the week with high humidity levels and the heat index staying over 100 during the hottest part of the day.
Extreme heat is the number two weather-related killer in the U.S. after excessive cold, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“People most at risk for heat-related illness are seniors, infants and people with circulation problems, but staying indoors and drinking plenty of water will help you stay cool and hydrated when temperatures rise,” Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington said in a press release.
There are many things people can do to save themselves from heat related illnesses. While some of the suggestions seem commonsense, every year there are incidents of people who become ill or even die as a result of the heat.
A few ways to avoid heat related illnesses:
♦ Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
♦ Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water even if you’re not thirsty.
♦ Avoid strenuous work during the hottest part of the day. Drink two to four cups of water every hour when you are working outside.
♦ Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, especially during the heat of the day, as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
♦ Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.
♦ Check on elderly neighbors and family and friends who do not have air conditioning.
♦ Make sure pets have plenty of water and shade, be careful to not over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.
If you familiarize yourself with the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke you may be able to prevent them before onset, according to Floyd EMA and Ready Georgia.
Heat exhaustion symptoms are heavy sweating, fatigue, muscle cramps, confusion, cold, pale and clammy skin, a weak rapid pulse, and possible fainting and vomiting.
Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency that occurs when the body temperature reaches 106° F. or higher. Symptoms include hot dry skin, rapid and strong pulse and possible unconsciousness. Summon immediate emergency medical assistance.
Another couple of resources are the free Floyd County EMA mobile app and Ready Georgia mobile app which provides weather alerts, traffic updates and preparedness information.