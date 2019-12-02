The Heart of the Community Foundation is looking for projects to help fund in 2020. Over the past three years, the Heart of the Community Foundation has awarded over $167,000 to agencies in Rome and Floyd County.
Applications are available at the Heart of the Community Facebook page, also at www.heartofthecommunity.org, or by calling Wanda Whitten, Redmond Regional Medical Center at 706-802-3824.
The deadline for 2020 grant requests to be submitted is Jan. 9. Grants will be formally awarded at the Awards of Honor event on Feb. 8.
Agencies seeking grants should be prepared to discuss the program or mission of the organization, the services it offers and general geographic area that is served.
Applications must include a specific amount the group is seeking and how those funds will be utilized. A program budget for the grant money should also be included along with an idea as to how many people will benefit from the grant funds.
Applications can also be mailed to Heart of the Community, P.O. Box 5064 Rome, GA 30162.