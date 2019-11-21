The father of a Rome woman with mental health issues, a Harbin oncologist and a director of Rome homeless shelters all walked into a hearing.
But there wasn't anything funny about their reasons for being there.
"I was at the hearing about Medicaid expansion because the way it has been designed, it may cut out most if not all of my guests," Davies Shelters Director Devon Smyth said Thursday after attending the Georgia Pathways to Coverage 1115 Demonstration Waiver public comment session at The Well at West Rome Baptist Church.
Designed to create "a new eligibility pathway focused on encouraging and incentivizing work and other employment-related activities for low-income Georgians," the 1115 waiver also is said to support self-sufficiency by requiring recipients to pay a monthly premium for the coverage.
The Medicaid expansion option for states offered through the Affordable Care Act in 2012 covers anyone with income up to 138% of the federal poverty level — or about $12,500 per year for an individual — without a work requirement and at no monthly cost.
Georgia is one of 14 states that has not fully expanded Medicaid under the ACA.
Supporters of full Medicaid expansion estimate it would cover about 500,000 Georgians. The governor's office envisions the 1115 waiver program would cover more than 52,000 people in its fifth year.
The lone lawmaker at the hearings Thursday, State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said Harbin Clinic oncologist Missy Dillmon's testimony about cancer patients being unable to meet the program's work requirements is something worth noting.
"Some cancer patients might be too sick to meet the requirements," Dempsey said. "I know I've heard from people who care for a loved one who are not able to qualify and it's hard. But some great work has gone into these proposals and we have to begin somewhere and that's the most important thing."
The Section 1332 Waiver that would allow Georgia to create its own health insurance exchange, get out from under certain requirements of the ACA and utilize insurance brokers for enrollment assistance also had a public comment session Thursday in Rome.
Other than two ACA advocates who testified against much of the plan, longtime resident Jim Moore shared his concerns about losing coverage and provider options for his daughter if there isn't more mental health parity in the system.
He said when his daughter was diagnosed two months ago with anorexia — her seventh mental health disorder — they were unable to find anyone to help her locally.
"She ended up at Johns Hopkins for five weeks at $1,900 per day," he said. "I'd like to see Georgia move closer to federal parity legislation. Any further loss of protection for the mentally ill will make it harder to shop for comprehensive coverage."
The last of the six hearings on the two waivers will be in Kennesaw Friday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. in North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway. Written comments may be submitted through Dec. 3 online at Medicaid.Georgia.Gov/patientsfirst or by mail to Ryan Loke, c/o The Office of the Governor, 206 Washington St., Suite 115, State Capitol, Atlanta, GA, 30334.