Floyd County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday before deciding on a proposal to put six duplexes in a neighborhood of single-family homes on Wade Street.
Lidelle Hare is seeking duplex-residential zoning for three vacant acres in the area where he grew up and his mother still lives. He told the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission the project would provide needed housing in the Model School District, increase the tax base and "put an unused resource to use."
However, residents on Wade Street and nearby Berkshire Drive presented petitions opposing the change. The biggest bone of contention is an expected drop in property values and an increase in traffic on a narrow road that often floods.
County Public Works Director Michael Skeen also weighed in with a memo noting that the road is just 16 feet wide with ditches on either side. Planning Commission members unanimously recommended denial.
"I have the same issues the property owners do," member Steve Miller said. "I don't think anybody purchases property out there with the thought there would be duplexes next to them."
Commissioners will hold their pre-meeting caucus at 4 p.m. Tuesday and start the regular meeting and public hearings at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
The board also will take comments on a special use permit request to add a manufactured home at 93 Hatfield Road.
There's already one manufactured home on the property, which is just under an acre in size. Owner Darinda Stafford said the second one would be for her in-laws.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said most of the surrounding lots are a quarter-acre and the proposed density fits with existing development. The Staffords have lived there since 1996.
However, there is a new development of single-family homes next to the tract and a neighbor, Edwin Dunagan, said a manufactured home would affect the value of the property he bought for investment.
Planning commission members had some concerns about setting a precedent for a potential rental unit but ultimately recommended approval.
In other actions Tuesday, county commissioners are expected to renew agreements to provide inmate work details to Bartow and Polk county governments, the Sara Hightower Regional Library System and Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste. A new contract with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority also is on the agenda.
Charles Love, president of the North Rome Community Action Committee, also is scheduled to speak to the board during caucus about plans for the old recycling center property on Watters Street.