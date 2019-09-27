A Cobb County senior Superior Court judge will hear a motion to dismiss the Darlington lawsuit on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. on the grounds the statute of limitations has expired for the plaintiffs.
Senior Judge Adele Grubbs will hear the arguments made by the Brinson Askew Berry law firm which represents Darlington School in the lawsuit.
Grubbs will also hear from Darren Penn, who represents the 17 former students of the school who claim they were sexually abused by former teacher Roger Stifflemire — an English teacher of 20 years who left the school in 1994. There has not been an indication on whether or not Stifflemire will be represented by his attorney at this particular hearing.
Court documents filed in Oconee County on Aug. 24, 2018, show Darlington lawyers argued Georgia law has a two-year statute of limitation to file sexual abuse claims. The documents state even though a letter from Darlington to alumni regarding Stifflemire in 2017 “may have reopened old wounds,” it does not trump the Georgia statute of limitations.
According to a press release from the Penn Law Group in 2018:
Attorneys representing 17 former students of the Darlington School filed the lawsuits in the Superior Court of Oconee County. This comes after the original lawsuit on behalf of 10 of the 17 students were voluntarily dismissed without prejudice in December of 2017.
“The goal at that time was to align the initial suits along with the additional seven plaintiffs with proposed changes to the state’s Hidden Predator Act, which were being considered by Georgia Legislature (in 2018),” the release states.
After the first suit was dropped, it was reopened in Oconee County — where one of the plaintiff’s currently resides — and moved to Floyd County where the incident purportedly occurred. Since moving to Floyd County, Grubbs recused all judges and senior judges in the county from presiding over the case following a June hearing.
Due to the recusals and venue changes, the motions of dismissal have not yet been heard by the court.