Health Initiative provides free care
The 17th annual Health Initiative put on by 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia brought around 300 people to the Floyd County Health Department on Saturday to receive free health screenings and education.
Rayford Horne, the president of the organization, said the participation of the women and children increased once again this year for the event, which up until three years ago mainly targeted men.
“The event was more personable in that doctors and health educators enjoyed talking (to) participants about health education, nutrition and healthy living,” Horne said.
Rome High students in the HOSA: Future Health Professional program participated again this year, assisting in checking blood pressure and conducting measurements of body mass index. Also, 32 players on the Rome Wolves football team helped out this year.
Horne said 70 men received prostate exams, and 36 women had PAP smears and breast exams, respectively. Other available screenings included glucose, testosterone and cholesterol checks. There was also HIV testing, dental and vision checkups, and skin cancer exams.
On the education side, Christy Hall, who works with Morrison Healthcare which operates the cafeteria at Floyd Medical Center, cooked up a balanced meal for attendees to eat. The meal included teriyaki salmon, grains and vegetables. She answered questions about preparing the meal for those at the event.
Also, booths were set up by different health and wellness providers to share information about community resources.
Overall, 40 different vendors participated in the event this year.