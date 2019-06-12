A lieutenant at Hays State Prison in Trion is accused of providing drugs to street gang members inside the facility.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lakeshia Katersa Thomas, 39, of 109 Leon Street in Rome, received financial compensation in exchange for her participation in providing illegal contraband into the prison.
During the execution of a search warrant, Thomas was found in possession of marijuana to be distributed to members of the Gangster Disciples street gang.
Thomas is charged with felonies possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, participation with a criminal street gang, violation of oath of office, and trading with inmates. She remained in jail Wednesday without bond.