Murder cases are generally considered rare in Rome, but 2018 has seen an unusually high number of fatal shootings, and shootings in general.
“I wish I could put my thumb on the reason for that,” Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett said. “It seems to be a nationwide issue. This is a high year for us, and in my career it’s the largest number of homicides I remember having.”
The 18-year-old suspect, Cody Deangelo Thompson, in Boatner’s death turned himself in to the Floyd County Jail Friday night, but the case of another recent shooting death remains open without a warrant or arrest.
Hugh Don Wyatt was found shot dead on his front lawn on Nov. 23 with gunshot wounds to his chest and torso. Witnesses described a black male with short dreadlocks wearing a red and yellow jacket and a black backpack running from the scene across Maple Avenue, but the investigation remains open.
“We’re confident that someone knows exactly what happened,” said Burnett of the Wyatt case, but had nothing she could offer publicly about the investigation.
In October, Sigmund Deaslo White, 43, was shot in the back outside the Alto Plaza shopping center on Shorter Avenue and stabilized at Floyd Medical Center, surviving the incident. Nichole Lynn Hill, 35, and Michael Wade Hastings, 28, were later arrested in that case.
Burnett said the uptick in shooting incidents is not lost on her officers. “It’s a daily topic for our officers around the department.”
The recent fatal shooting of an officer in DeKalb County and the shooting of an officer in Calhoun are a “great concern” to her department’s staff.
“When I first started in law enforcement, we used to be less concerned about giving chase, but now suspects seems more likely to fire on officers,” Burnett said.
On Sept. 9, a vehicle parked at the 400 block of Hardy Avenue was left riddled with bullets early that morning, however no one was injured. At the same time, a block away, officers responded to complaints of a large, loud crowd in the 500 block and noticed a small backpack behind a garbage can on a porch. Inside the bag, officers found a Rock Island Armory .45 ACP tactical pistol later determined to have been stolen from the ATF.
The month of September eventually claimed a victim when Tamaine DeShaun McKnight was found dead in the old SunTrust Bank parking lot at 510 Calhoun Ave.
The 35-year-old had succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds after a an apparent argument had broken out. Evanda Spivey, 38, of a Beverly Drive address, and Sammy Riles, 33, of Columbus, sustained leg wounds. They told police they were running away when they were shot. Both individuals were treated at FMC and later released.
McKnight’s shooting — along with that of Hugh Don Wyatt – are the only two unsolved fatal shooting cases that occurred this year without an arrest or at least a warrant issued for a suspect.
On July 25, 56-year-old Kelvin O'Daniel shot and seriously injured his Cave Spring Road neighbor.
On the same day, 37-year-old LaMario Majors was shot dead at his Maple Street home. Keilan Laron Orr, 18, was arrested later that week and eventually charged with the murder of Majors.
James Walter Mulkey was shot in the chest during an altercation with another man outside the YMCA, 810 E. Second Ave., on June 30 after the shooter suffered a broken leg after being struck by a vehicle, believed to be Mulkey’s, according to police reports.
“What’s frustrating is it seems like more people are willing to shoot now, over what might be a minor argument or disagreement,” Burnett said, noting that the majority of these cases aren’t stranger-to-stranger, but people who know each other.
The months of May and June saw the most intimate of known violence cases, when a pair of domestic murders occurred in Rome.
On May 23, Martez Harris was fatally shot during a domestic dispute on Tamassee Lane. Three weeks later, Crystal Dawn Vega was removed from life support after being shot in front of her children three days earlier. Both of the accused in those cases were boyfriends to the victims.
Demonte Tywon Penn, the boyfriend of Harris, was charged in his murder, and Vega’s boyfriend Nakotah Javez Smith was charged in her slaying.
A day after Vega was shot, John Alton Allen Jr. was shot in the chest, ribs and stomach on Wright Street. Five days after the fatal shooting, Grady Harper Jr. was arrested and charged in the case.
With most of the 2018 shootings resulting in arrests, police are eager to close investigations of the shootings of Tamaine DeShaun McKnight and Hugh Don Wyatt.
“It’s time to take the community back,” Burnett said of the unwillingness of some in the community to help solve open shooting cases. “If you know something that will help put these people where they need to be, let’s all work together to put a stop to it.”
Persons with information about a crime, or the whereabouts of a wanted criminal are encouraged to call the 24-hour anonymous Crime Line, at 706-236-5000, a line that is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week through E-911 dispatch. Anonymous tips are also accepted through the Rome Police Department’s website at romefloyd.com/departments/anonymous-tip-line.
Previous reports from several other Rome News-Tribune staff members contributed to this article.