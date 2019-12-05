Santa's Workshop will be taking over the Forum River Center on Dec. 14 for Harbor House's Breakfast with Santa.
Harbor House is a child advocacy center for Northwest Georgia. The non-profit works with children who are victims of abuse.
This year, Harbor House wants to help spread joy and Christmas cheer for the children of Rome and the surrounding areas.
"It's our way of giving back to the community and bringing another festive event to Rome," Kevin Hall said. "We worked with Forum River Center to get the best price for our tickets."
On Dec. 14 at 8 a.m., Santa's Workshop will be set up at the Forum River Center's Ice Skating Rink and for only $25 a ticket, families can help themselves to a pancake breakfast and hot chocolate.
The all inclusive ticket will also provide a wrist band for all day ice skating and ice slide access. Kids can also participate in cookie decorating and letters to Santa stations.
Parents will also have another opportunity to get their children's pictures taken with Santa Claus.
This year, Harbor House has a few sponsors for the event: Mannington Mills, Garner & Glover Company, Eagle Equipment and Brasfield and Gorrie.
"This is our first year doing this event and we hope to continue it either next year or the year after," Hall said.
"Our goal is to get enough sponsors and raise enough money to eventually make this event free in the future."