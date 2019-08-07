On Aug. 22, more than a million viewers are expected to tune in to TV or rock the stands of Barron Stadium to cheer on their favorite Northwest Georgia teams during the Metro by T-Mobile Corky Kell Classic presented by Harbin Clinic.
The Corky Kell event travels to Rome once again for its opening games, and Harbin Clinic has signed on to be the presenting sponsor.
Both games in Rome will be broadcast on Peachtree TV and streamed live on the CBS46 app and on the National Federation of High School Associations Network at NFHSNetwork.com. Radio listeners in the Rome area can tune into 99.5 The Jock and 1360 WGJK for coverage of the games.
All games, Atlanta and Rome, will have ESPN-like Gamecast play-by-play coverage at www.scoreatl.com and www.corkykell.com, along with full game recaps. Live game-day stats and event information will be posted on CorkyKell.com.
Tickets for all games can be purchased at ScoreATL.com and CorkyKell.com.
The first game pits the Class 3A Calhoun Yellow Jackets against the Class 4A Ridgeland Panthers at 5:30 p.m. The nightcap features the Class 7A Marietta Blue Devils facing the Class 5A Rome Wolves at 8:30 p.m.
During halftime of the Calhoun game, fans will hear from long-time Calhoun family medicine physician Dr. Ken Howard. Dr. Howard is a Yellow Jacket fan and a community leader in Calhoun.
Harbin Clinic orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brad Bushnell will make an appearance during the scoreboard show between games, and Dr. Chris Piller — team physician for the Rome Wolves — will be featured at halftime of the Rome game.
“The city of Rome and Floyd County were excited to host the Corky Kell again and we are looking forward to a great evening with some top-level football teams,” Dave Hunter, the executive director of the Classic, says. “We couldn’t do this without the support of sponsors like Harbin Clinic, and we’re appreciative of this partnership.”