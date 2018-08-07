Harbin Clinic signs on to be presenting sponsor of Corky Kell Classic
For the first time in its 27-year history, the Metro PCS Corky Kell Classic event travels to Rome on Aug. 16 for its opening games and Harbin Clinic has signed on to be the presenting sponsor.
The first contest pits the defending Class 3A state champion Calhoun Yellow Jackets against the Class 4A Ridgeland Panthers at 5:30 p.m. The nightcap features the Class 7A Marietta Blue Devils facing the two-time defending Class 5A state champion Rome Wolves at 8:30 p.m.
“We are pleased to be a part of this great event and be able to help show the state how great the town of Rome is,” Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock said in a press release. “We hope that all of the fans attending and watching the games have a great experience.”
Fans watching the games on television or other digital devices will also get the chance to see three Harbin Clinic physicians during the games.
At halftime of the Calhoun game, long-time Calhoun family medicine physician Dr. Ken Howard will talk about practicing medicine in Gordon County and probably show off his trademark handshake as well.
During the scoreboard show between games, Harbin Clinic’s Chief Medical Officer and big football fan Dr. Ed McBride will talk about Harbin’s commitment to keeping everyone healthy.
Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Chris Piller will be featured at halftime of the Rome game. Piller has served as team physician for the Rome High Wolves for years and can talk about the great things happening with the team and with Harbin Orthopaedics in Northwest Georgia.
Along with the commercials and interviews, Harbin Clinic will be handing out specially made boom sticks, T-shirts and mini footballs to fans.
Both games in Rome will be televised on the WXIA network of stations on Channel 36 WATL, and the NFHS Network will provide the digital broadcast. Channel 11 will show the game on their Facebook page via Facebook live as well. Live game-day stats and event information will be posted on CorkyKellClassic.com.
“The city of Rome and Floyd County were very determined to bring the Corky Kell to their backyard and we are thrilled for this opportunity,” Dave Hunter, the executive director of the Classic said in the release. “We are looking forward to a great evening with some top-level football teams.”