"Harbin Clinic was here first folks," Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock told the small crowd gathered outside the future home of all Harbin Clinic pediatrics offices on Tuesday evening.
Hancock said he and other county commissioners paused their caucus to attend the event, saying it was the place they should be. The groundbreaking ceremony was held adjacent to the lot on John Maddox Connector where crews have begun clearing the site for construction.
Dr. Todd Kelley, pediatric chair for Harbin Clinic, said the two story building will offer more exam rooms, better parking and room to grow when the time comes. For now, Harbin Clinic Pediatrics Rome and Harbin Clinic Ansley Park Pediatrics will be the only inhabitants of the new facility, Kelley said.
The healthcare company released in March that Harbin Clinic Women's Center Rome would be also be at the facility, however they will remain at the Physician's Center next door to Floyd Medical Center.
The expected completion date of the project is spring or summer of 2020, Kelley said. The finish date of the new building has changed a few times so that date is tentative, he said.
Dr. Melissa Davis of Ansley Park Pediatrics said she was looking forward to moving into the new building upon its completion. The new building will be right next to cardiology, urology and X-ray facilities, Kelley pointed out.
Besides Hancock, other community leaders spoke to the group of Harbin employees. Rome Mayor Bill Collins and State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, both offered comments on the new building. Dempsey touched on the 150-years Harbin has spent in the community while Collins spoke on what the new building will mean for the area.
“Harbin Clinic is a source of pride for our community,” said Collins. “We have family, friends and neighbors who are employed by Harbin Clinic, and we all have been given the utmost care by Harbin’s physicians and care-providers.”
Harbin Clinic CEO Kenna Stock addressed the pediatric staff directly and thanked them for the care they give their patients.
"They come to see you," she said.