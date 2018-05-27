Harassment lawsuit against Floyd County Schools, employment agency settled
An insurance company for Floyd County Schools made the decision to settle a lawsuit against the school system, as well as an employment agency, on claims of sexual and racial harassment.
In August 2017, three men filed lawsuits claiming their former supervisor at Coosa High School subjected them to severe and pervasive sexual harassment, and in one man’s case, racial harassment.
According to the lawsuits:
James Cromer Sr., James Cromer Jr. and Edwin Howell claimed while they were working at Coosa High School their supervisor Scott Justice subjected them to pervasive harassment. They made a formal complaint about Justice to Glenn White, the director of student services at Floyd County Schools, on Aug. 31, 2016.
The lawsuit claimed that White did not investigate the claims and backed the supervisor when the men came forward.
The schools system’s insurance company decided to settle the issue and pay out an unspecified amount, Floyd County Schools Superintendent John Jackson said. The insurance company made the settlement decision based on a business calculation, Jackson said, based on the cost it would take for continued litigation.
The school system is not paying out any money as a result of the settlement, Jackson said.
James Cromer Jr. settled on May 15, James Cromer Sr. settled on March 23 and Howell settled on March 26.
Jackson said the Floyd County school board was unaware of the settlement in the case of Cromer Sr. and Howell, but were told by insurance company representatives before the settlement with Cromer Jr.
“It was not an exorbitant amount of money,” Jackson said. Court filings did not list the amount.
When called, a person answering the phone of James Cromer Jr. hung up without comment on Sunday.
Spencer Lahr contributed to this report.