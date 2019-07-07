Hamilton sing-along comes to Rome

On July 20 at 7 p.m. the Callback Company is hosting Hamiltunes, a sing-along of the world-renowned, Tony-award winning musical “Hamilton” at the Heritage Hall Center Stage in downtown Rome.
“‘Hamilton: An American Musical’ is a brilliant history lesson told with music and lyrics delivered in a truly American form – contemporary rap and hip-hop. This Hamiltunes Singalong version gives the audience the opportunity to participate — to see and sing these lyrics led by ‘Hamilton’ enthusiasts and musical theatre performers onstage,” Callback Company owner Julie Carver said.
Attendees will get the meat of the production Carver said, the only thing that will be missing will be the costumes and choreography. It also gives local theater enthusiasts the chance to perform Broadway songs in front of a live audience.
“Kids love this, adults love this,” Carver said. “For $10 you can see what the hype is all about.”
With a night of family-friendly fun, the local musical theatre coaching and consulting company is hoping to not only encourage local performers, but also the community to support the arts while learning about America’s history. General admission is $10 and all proceeds are donated to the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and their Hamilton Education Program, which allows students all over the country — including Atlanta — to see the Broadway musical.
Those interested in singing lead for one of the numbers can register for The Callback Company’s Hamiltunes Workshop, “Your Shot,” on July 20th from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. at Heritage Hall Center Stage. The workshop cost $100 and is mandatory for those wishing to lead the songs Saturday night. Participants in the workshop will rehearse “Hamilton” lyrics, learn performance techniques and receive feedback from Carver who is a Broadway pianist.
“There is a lot of talent in these small towns,” she said, “These kids are going places.”