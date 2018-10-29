It is time once again for Halloween and all of the tricks or treats it brings with it — here is a guide of free Halloween festivities in on Wednesday.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
For over 10 years the Rome Downtown Development Authority has encouraged businesses to get in the Halloween spirit by offering a convenient trick-or-treating event for families. The event begins at 3 p.m. when school lets out and ends at 5 p.m. when most retail businesses close, Megan Treglown marketing and special events coordinator for the Rome DDA said. Most retail businesses and restaurants will be decorated and give out treats to those who choose make Broad Street their first stop on their trick-or-treating route.
Treats not Streets
While downtown trick-or-treaters are stocking up on candy, they should also consider stopping by the Law Enforcement Center for the 2nd annual Treats not Streets event. The event will last from 3-5 p.m. and will have representation of various law enforcement agencies, the district attorney’s office and the sexual assault center.
Truck or Treat
Following the downtown festivities Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting their yearly Truck or Treat event which will bring candy, food trucks, inflatables, music and more to Ridge Ferry Park. The event will start at 5 p.m. and run through 8 p.m. with costume contests beginning at 6 p.m. and happening every 15 minutes.
Trunk or Treats
As always there will be various churches with their own versions of trick-or-treat in the area. North Rome Church of God will have their annual Fall Festival in their parking lot 6-8 p.m. The church will have free candy, food, hay rides and face painting.
Calvary Baptist Church will host a classic trunk or treat event where kids can go from car to car and collect goodies handed out by church members.
Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church will also be having a trunk or treat in addition to music, food and inflatables.