Habitudes underway at Rome Middle School
All sporting brand new red T-shirts provided by the school system, volunteers were led to classrooms by RMS Leadership students where teachers awaited with their smart boards filled with Habitudes materials for the 2018-19 school year.
Habitudes is a researched-based character building program developed by Tim Elmore that focuses on the qualities of effective leaders. Elmore is the founder of Growing Leaders where he uses motivational speaking and literature he has penned to inspire others to become better listeners, more emotionally connected to their peers and more open to the world around them.
All volunteers were assigned student groups they will speak with once a month for the entire year. Each lesson is roughly 45 minutes long and each lesson provides a visual element used to drive home a central idea.
This month’s lesson was about being a host verses being a guest. Following the curriculum laid out by Habitudes organizer and Community Relations Coordinator for Rome City Schools Julie Smith, 37 pastors as well as law enforcement officers, educators, business people and other community members gave examples of how to be more assertive when hosting others.
Also, the lesson centered around the goal of being a host in every social situation — so that others feel more comfortable when forming relationships.
Cheryl and Sarah Huffman, new mother-daughter Habitudes volunteers, said that they enjoyed their time with the kids during the lesson.
“I heard about Habitudes from a friend who worked at Rome Middle School last year,” said Sarah. “I was looking for a way to get involved in the community and I have always had a passion for helping kids. This was the perfect opportunity for me.”
Sarah said she used the example of going to birthday parties to explain what being a good host was all about.
“I think that I was able to learn things from the lesson as well. Helping the students has helped me, because I use the tools in the book with the people I work with. They will work, if we can encourage the kids to apply the lessons to their lives,” she said.
Cheryl, Sarah’s mother, is a former Rome City Board of Education member and she heard about the Habitudes program last year.
This year, she decided that she would not let the opportunity pass again after reading about the need for volunteers in the Rome News-Tribune.
“I thought it would be great for me to volunteer now because I have so much more free time,” Cheryl said. “After reading the lesson and reviewing the material I wanted to impress upon the students the importance of being a host. So, I baked cookies and offered the kids a cookie and a napkin when they came in. I wanted to serve each student at their place to relate to the images outlined in the book.”
Smith said she was pleased with the outcome of the first lesson and she has plans to build the program, hopefully offering it to more students.