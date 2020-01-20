The Coosa Valley Chapter of Habitat for Humanity knows there are people in Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties who need housing.
Right now, the agency is seeking applications from people willing to put at least 100 hours of sweat equity into improving their residential situation.
Applications will be accepted at least through Feb. 14 and Habitat Executive Director Betsy Allgood said if they need to extend the deadline it would not be a problem. Applications can be picked up in the Rome office, 95 Three Rivers Drive; the Chattooga office at 102 Ga. 48 in Summerville or the Polk office at 100 County Loop in Cedartown.
The Coosa Valley Chapter has built 56 homes over the years. Homeowners have paid off 13 of the homes, another 42 are still being paid on and one home is currently unoccupied.
Habitat's most recent home, at 202 Pine Street in North Rome, was dedicated to a mother and her six children in December.
In addition to spending the required amount of time helping with the construction of their home, buyers have to meet certain need and income requirements.
Allgood explained that the need criteria involves having people show that they are staying in almost unlivable homes or are paying more than 30% of their income for housing. The income criteria stipulates that the buyer not bring home more than 60% of the area median income.
Most of the local Habitat buyers have income ranging from 45% to 60% of the area median income. Allgood said that, for a family of four in Floyd County, 50% of median income would be $29,900. It would be $26,050 for buyers in both Chattooga and Polk counties. All of that information is in the basic application for the home.
Habitat has a large inventory of lots to build on in Floyd County, but considerably fewer sites in Chattooga and Polk County. Most of the lots are either donated to the organization or purchased from the local Land Bank Authority.
Along with the application for a new home, Allgood's staff is also taking applications from people who would like to take advantage of the Habitat Brush With Kindness program, which helps make repairs to existing homes. That could range from a simple paint job to new roofing.