Bruce Day has held the position since 2004
Day began his service as executive director on June 1, 2004, and will have completed 15 years of service with Habitat at the time of his retirement on May 31.
Prior to his employment with Habitat Day served as the director of Christian Social Ministries with the Floyd County Baptist Association for 16 years. During that period he served on the Habitat board for three years. Also during that time he organized the Bill and Evelyn Willis Honorary Build.
One of his first actions as executive director was to open ReStore, then HomeMart, in West Rome. He has twice overseen the relocation of ReStore, first to Central Plaza and then to its current location at 95 Three Rivers Drive.
Day initiated several periodic theme builds: Women Build, Building on Faith and Home Builders Blitz. He also oversaw several one-time theme builds: Braves Build, Love Builds and Building on the Dream.
After Hurricane Katrina, he led two teams to Slidell, La., one made up of volunteers from Rome and the other was a team of Berry College students.
He began the home repair programs Critical Home Repair and A Brush with Kindness. During his tenure with Habitat he has overseen the construction of 23 new homes, the rehab of 11 homes and the repair of 54 homes. He also oversaw the expansion of the geographical service area from Floyd County to include Polk and Chattooga Counties, with the name change to Habitat for Humanity, Coosa Valley.
In 2018 Day oversaw the inauguration of a new signature fundraising event — The Hard Hats and High Heels Gala. He also created the Bill Willis Legacy Society, named in memory of Habitat’s longtime volunteer, mentor and friend.
Day helped found the HFH GA State Support Organization and served for six years on its board of directors. He also served on four Georgia Initiative for Community Housing teams — Rome, Cedartown, Trion and Rockmart.
Day achieved and maintained his residential basic contractor’s license, soil and water conservation certification, OSHA competent person certification and loan originator compliance certification from the American Bankers Association. He also earned the certificate in fund raising management from the Center on Philanthropy of Indiana University.
Day and his spouse, Jaki, are founding members of the Bill Willis Legacy Society and are Habitat Silver Circle members. They are the parents of Aimee Yeager and Shannon Himes and have four grandchildren — Kate, Henry, Noah and Thea — with whom they plan to spend much time.
Day and his wife are relocating to Townsend, Tennessee, where they plan to hike, cycle and kayak.
“We’ve been in Rome a good long while. We’d loved our experience in Rome,” Day said. “It’s been good to me and my family.”
The Habitat Board of Directors is currently conducting a search for the next executive director. More information about the search will be released soon.
“People who are interested can call the habitat office 706-378-0030, and we’ll put them in touch with Diane Lewis, our board president,” Day said.