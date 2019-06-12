A Polk County man was in the hospital recovering from bullet wounds Wednesday night after gunfire erupted on Hardy Avenue.
Detectives marked the location of more than 40 shell casings in the 500 block of Hardy Avenue and officers were expected to be out there Thursday morning to continue the forensic investigation.
According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett:
The incident started about 5 p.m. Wednesday when police were notified that a person who had been shot in the back was driving to the hospital. Officers found the man — identified as 21-year-old Qualin Finley of Polk County — and the vehicle at the Market on Second Avenue gas station.
Scanner traffic from the scene indicated Finley had been shot in both shoulders. Burnett said he was taken to the hospital and his condition was listed as stable.
The vehicle had multiple bullet holes and investigators determined the shooting happened on Hardy Avenue. Shell casings were found strewn along the 500-block and investigators were continuing to process the scene late Wednesday.
Burnett said the shooter or shooters were unknown as of Wednesday night. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.