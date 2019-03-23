Romans filled one of the community buildings at the Coosa Valley Fairground Saturday looking to buy, sell or trade items at a gun show that continues Sunday.
Gun and knife dealers from around the region had firearms and knives of every caliber and length that one could imagine.
Adrienne Fehrenbath with A1 Tuff Chick Self Defense brought a variety of home and self-protection items to the show.
"You don't want to always shoot a gun but you always want to be protected, so we have tools to do that which are non-lethal," Fehrenbath said. Her booth offered everything from pepper spray to concealed safes to stun guns, door alarms and dummy cameras.
She said a lot of women get attacked from behind and showed off a stun gun-type of device which looks like a flashlight.
"Pull it out and zap it, and they're on the ground. You can't do that with a gun or pepper spray," Fehrenbath said.
Monty Guest, with Wild Bill Wholesale, brought a variety of knives, specialty knives, swords and sabers. He said fans of some of the adventure-themed television shows like Game of Thrones, or of similar movies are what Guest called typical customers. He considered a lot of items as collectibles.
Guest said his company has really stepped up participation in regional gun shows, from perhaps two a year to as many as 10 or 12.
The show is being held in The Palladium building at the fairground from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The admission is $8.